Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Insider Edouard (Ed) Peter Acquires 10,000 Shares

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O – Get Free Report) insider Edouard (Ed) Peter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,900.00 ($10,529.80).

Edouard (Ed) Peter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duxton Water alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Edouard (Ed) Peter bought 1,800 shares of Duxton Water stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.57 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,826.00 ($1,871.52).

Duxton Water Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.52, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Duxton Water Increases Dividend

About Duxton Water

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from Duxton Water’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Duxton Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

(Get Free Report)

Duxton Water Limited owns and manages a portfolio of water entitlements. It provides irrigation community with a range of water supply solutions. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duxton Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duxton Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.