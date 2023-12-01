Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Insider Edouard (Ed) Peter Acquires 10,000 Shares

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O – Get Free Report) insider Edouard (Ed) Peter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,900.00 ($10,529.80).
Edouard (Ed) Peter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 27th, Edouard (Ed) Peter bought 1,800 shares of Duxton Water stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.57 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,826.00 ($1,871.52).
Duxton Water Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.52, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Duxton Water Increases Dividend
About Duxton Water
Duxton Water Limited owns and manages a portfolio of water entitlements. It provides irrigation community with a range of water supply solutions. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duxton Water
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- NetApp stock is about to hit 20-year highs
Receive News & Ratings for Duxton Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duxton Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.