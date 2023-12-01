Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,594 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Dynatrace worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 272,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,921. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.95, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $97,920.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,824.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock valued at $456,239,544. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

