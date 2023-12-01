East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Molly Campbell Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

