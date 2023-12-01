Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Acquired by Brigade Capital Management LP

Brigade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the quarter. Ecovyst makes up approximately 4.1% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brigade Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.68% of Ecovyst worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECVT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,183,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,211 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,850,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Trading Up 1.7 %

Ecovyst stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 93,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,128. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.53 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 9.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

