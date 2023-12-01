Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $6.28 Per Share

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2027 earnings estimates for Edison International in a report released on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $6.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.26. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.60. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after buying an additional 946,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,922,000 after buying an additional 244,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,540,000 after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,846,000 after buying an additional 374,257 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.