Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $105.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ESTC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

ESTC opened at $80.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.73.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $203,992.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,772.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $2,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $203,992.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,340. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after purchasing an additional 409,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,727,000 after buying an additional 157,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,829,000 after buying an additional 146,397 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

