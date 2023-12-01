ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.5 days.
ElringKlinger Stock Performance
EGKLF stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12.
About ElringKlinger
