Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of ELYS opened at $0.16 on Monday. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 40.25% and a negative return on equity of 525.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elys Game Technology by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 177,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Elys Game Technology by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

