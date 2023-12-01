EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stake Lowered by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 471.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $212.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.68. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.89 and a 12 month high of $227.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

