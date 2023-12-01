Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.20% of Encore Wire worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 7.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 431.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth about $2,705,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 23.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth about $1,966,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

WIRE stock opened at $184.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.16. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $206.74.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

