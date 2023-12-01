Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of -0.35.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. Analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
