Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDAFree Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of -0.35.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. Analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 563.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,972,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after buying an additional 534,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 505.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 326,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 118.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 216,841 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

See Also

