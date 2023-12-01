Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of -0.35.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. Analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 563.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,972,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after buying an additional 534,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 505.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 326,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 118.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 216,841 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.