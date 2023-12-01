Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Short Interest Update

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a growth of 134.5% from the October 31st total of 88,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Envirotech Vehicles

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Envirotech Vehicles by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envirotech Vehicles Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Envirotech Vehicles stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. Envirotech Vehicles has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles ( NASDAQ:EVTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.

