Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 15,390 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Waters worth $26,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WAT. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $280.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.58.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

