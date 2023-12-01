Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 3,669 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $16,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 346,513 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 136.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 321,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,390 shares of company stock worth $3,216,221. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PATK opened at $82.04 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

