Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 376,106 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 2,249.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,106 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.73% of Hamilton Lane worth $31,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,414,000 after acquiring an additional 482,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 477,614 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after purchasing an additional 421,774 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,674,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.92. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.31.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

