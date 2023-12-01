Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 66,501 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.36% of Essent Group worth $17,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

