Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 66,989 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $31,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 64.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 154,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,232,000 after buying an additional 60,256 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.9 %

GD stock opened at $246.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.37 and its 200-day moving average is $224.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

