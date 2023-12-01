Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 7,383 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $610,482,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 980,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 892,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $218.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.98 and a 200-day moving average of $199.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.