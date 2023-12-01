Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 7,529 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,830 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $25,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.26.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Read Our Latest Report on EA

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,709. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.