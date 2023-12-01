Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,542 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $18,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HOMB opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.15. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Insider Activity

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,164,847.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

