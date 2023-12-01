Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 4,567 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.31% of Manhattan Associates worth $37,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $223.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.43 and a 52 week high of $230.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.16 and a 200-day moving average of $196.41.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

