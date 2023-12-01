Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 66,989 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $31,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $246.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

