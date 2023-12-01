Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 138.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 35.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.44.

Read Our Latest Report on AEE

Ameren Trading Up 0.8 %

AEE stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.20. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $92.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.