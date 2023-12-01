Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,755 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,660 shares of company stock worth $7,243,483. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.1 %

CL stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.