Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $13.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,776 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vontier worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 40.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 18.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.63%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.