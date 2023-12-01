Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 42.9% during the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,653,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Down 1.1 %

Cable One stock opened at $532.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $587.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.77. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $519.23 and a 1-year high of $861.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.40 by ($2.62). The business had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.49 million. Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CABO. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $868.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CABO

Cable One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.