Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $16.18 Million Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $16,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $908,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.85. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,390 shares of company stock worth $3,216,221 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

