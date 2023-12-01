Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $19.82 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 38,230 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $110.27 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

