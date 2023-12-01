Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $19 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Up 1.6 %

CME Group stock opened at $218.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.04. The company has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

