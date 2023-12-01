Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $26.81 Million Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,753 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $26,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 417.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after buying an additional 1,108,366 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after buying an additional 26,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 989,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

KRP opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 161.91%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

