Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $28.06 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $28,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 71,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 54.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 839,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,970,000 after acquiring an additional 296,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of A opened at $127.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.60.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on A shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.