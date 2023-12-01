Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $28.06 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $28,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of A opened at $127.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.60.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

