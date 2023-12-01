Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $31.42 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 2,249.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,106 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.73% of Hamilton Lane worth $31,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLNE. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 71.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $97.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

