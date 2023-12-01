Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $36.19 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,779 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $36,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,639,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

NYSE AJG opened at $248.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.00. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

