Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,265,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,712 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $33,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNOM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 224.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,364 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Viper Energy by 543.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,533,000 after buying an additional 1,403,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,934,000 after acquiring an additional 437,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 410,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 209,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 154,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

In other Viper Energy news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

