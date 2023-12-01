Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 4,382 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $34,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.47.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $389.06 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.49 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.96. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

