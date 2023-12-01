Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 7,529 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,830 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $25,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,555,333,000 after buying an additional 272,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock worth $3,612,709 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.33 and its 200 day moving average is $127.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

