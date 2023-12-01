Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 96,712 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,265,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $33,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy by 128.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the first quarter worth about $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

In related news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of Viper Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

