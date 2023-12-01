Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $18,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $209.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.47 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.15 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.