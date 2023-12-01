Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $29,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $155.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.78. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

