Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 379,844 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 379,844 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Trex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Trex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Trex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $63.69.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

