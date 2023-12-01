Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 379,844 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 379,844 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 20.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $70.29 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

