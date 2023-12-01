Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 6,083 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.36% of Olin worth $23,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 50,000.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Olin Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OLN opened at $47.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.