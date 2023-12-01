Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.1 %

WM stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

