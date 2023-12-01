Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $21,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $982.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $940.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $937.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.