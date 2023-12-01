Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

LON EPWN opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.90) on Monday. Epwin Group has a 52-week low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 83 ($1.05). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £103.62 million, a PE ratio of 1,191.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

