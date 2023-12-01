Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 249 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $606.96. 456,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.52. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $628.60.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

