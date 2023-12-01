Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,750 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 929.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American States Water by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 101,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 972.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Stock Performance

American States Water stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,184. American States Water has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.43.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

