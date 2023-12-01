Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHV traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $110.13. The stock had a trading volume of 674,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

