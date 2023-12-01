Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,008 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.01. The stock had a trading volume of 109,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $301.67.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

